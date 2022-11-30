Not Available

Metin Akpınar has not been on the theater stage since 1992. In addition to TV series and movies, new generations were able to meet him with Devekuşu Kabare's six plays that could be recorded. As if it was written today, those who watched had a taste of his unique acting in current plays. It was an acting that accompanied his talent and his intellectual background. "I'm Glad I Did", when transferring through the years Metin Akpinar he brought his own narrative, on the other hand, offers a different approach to Turkey's recent history, leaving an archive for the future by refreshing memory.