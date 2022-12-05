I'm Gonna Do Something Shocking

Not Available

TV commercial director Kim In's dream is to become a film director. Writer Baek Jang-mi's dream is to build a surprise culture center for young people. The two join forces to make a movie of her best selling book 'The Children of Surprise Neighborhood' and Young-wook and Jeol-gu come to support them. Meanwhile, Young-wook's father, who suffers a stroke after becoming an instant millionaire after real estate speculation, gives the land to Young-wook for the surprise youth culture center. An underworld mobster kidnaps Young-wook's father to get the land but Kim In and Jeol-gu rescue him bringing them one step closer to their dream.