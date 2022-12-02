I'm in Love with my Car

Not Available

Cars affect our primary senses on all levels, they define our world and change our contemporary society. Our tastes have changed: drive-in food, that was once at most a monthly family treat has now become an essential daily ritual in our fast-paced, consumer society. We barely notice the smell of exhaust fumes but more and more people are getting sick from atmospheric pollution. Our cities are now designed in function of cars, changing what we see and our perception of the world we live in. The film seeks to question the car myth, something that is deeply rooted in our consumer society. A group of primary school's kids guide the spectators in a journey into our imaginary. Using automotive archives and through the involvement in a dynamic way of scientists, engineers, anthropologist and racing drivers, the film explores how the car has changed not only the cities we live in but also our lives.