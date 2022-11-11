I'm Not a Terrorist

Not Available

Born in Kashmir, Ummar was sent by his mother to live with his aunt in Malaysia. There, he becomes acquitted and slowly develops a relationship with Dayana, who is the daughter of a famous businessman. When Ummar finds out that his mother is dying from an illness back home, Dayana helps him purchase a flight ticket to Kashmir. What he doesn't know is that Dayana has also bought another ticket for herself due to her curious and adventurous nature. While there, Dayana learns the truth behind why Ummar was sent away and soon finds herself in the middle of a terrorist plot.