I'm Not a Tourist, I'm Living Here

This is a film about one major societal hot spot in Estonia during the Soviet Union period when living spaces were still distributed by state for free. It's about a man who is working as a private real estate agent. It's about another man who is homeless. The task is inspired of massive migration of the people from Soviet Union to Estonia during 1944-1988 that lead to demographical conflict. In addition, the building sector was largely operating only for supporting the migrants with free apartments while the natives had serious lack of living space. That's the idea of the film -- there's lot of living space, however some of us are homeless. They are not tourists, they are at home here but they haven't any home...