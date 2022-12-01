I'm Not an Angel!

Not Available

Midori is a high school student of a brand new school. Elected as a member of the first student body government, Midori and the rest of the officers decide to put together a gakuen-sai--a school festival. Midori likes Akira, who happened to help her out during the election speech (she fell on stage, with some more embarrassment). She's excited about working for the festival, especially since she gets to work with Akira. She tries to be a match-maker for Mamiya-san (Mami-ryn) and Sudoh-kun during the process too.