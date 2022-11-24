I'm Not Jesus Mommy

Not Available

Kimberly will stop at nothing to have a child of her own. Recovering from cancer her possibilities seemed slim. However, the world's first successful human cloning project brings an opportunity and a son named David. Seven years after David's birth, wars, famine and natural disasters of every kinds have plagued the Earth. As Kimberly struggles to survive, her biggest challenge is raising her son. Strange occurrences that surround David are only becoming worse and more mysterious. Roger, the head researcher of the cloning project returns to reveal that David was cloned from DNA taken from the Shroud of Turin... from blood of Christ.