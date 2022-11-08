I’m not not not Chen Zhou

Not Available

This is a film made from multiple cut-and-spliced together versions of ‘Chen Zhou’. The creations of ‘Chen Zhou’ derive from the many projections of him produced by his close friends. Using examples of actual conversations with artist friends such as Li Ming, Li Ran, Yu Honglei, they explore his daily life, a ‘Chen Zhou’ form of dialogue, which is then interpreted by two twins (two other Chen Zhous). A crazy person dressed all in white met by chance on the street carries out an improvised performance during the film – he is like the uncontrollable inside of Chen Zhou. The fictional Jack, and even Godard convey iconographic versions of Chen Zhou. All of these fragments put together a sorrowful picture of a ‘burial’. More accurately it is like a bare mirror that helps you to see both the film as well as a ‘Chen Zhou’ that could be somewhere in your heart.