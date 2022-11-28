Im Paradies und anderswo

Not Available

One day she is sitting at his door. In her red wedding dress and worn-out sneakers. She does not speak his language, is actually too young for him and comes from a completely different world. She also loves different than him - and yet the two become a couple. Johnny, failed DJ and club owner from Hellersdorf, and Sophia, the Romni. Whether she really got away from her wedding, actually comes straight from Belgrade, truly loves him as she claims? Johnny does not know. And at some point he does not care. The supposed bride has conquered his heart. Then her family comes to visit ...