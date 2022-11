Not Available

One of Hicks's most famous quotes was delivered during a gig in Chicago - known s the "Infamous Bill Looses it in Chicago" show - in 1989 (later released as the bootleg I'm Sorry, Folks). After a heckler repeatedly shouted "Free Bird", Hicks screamed that "Hitler had the right idea, he was just an underachiever!" Hicks followed this remark with a misanthropic tirade calling for unbiased genocide against the whole of humanity.