Recorded over two legs of the 2007 sell-out tour - the series' first ever live shows in its 35-year history - I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue is as mad as always and even live you may still not be able to work out the elusive rules of Mornington Crescent! Join, Barry Cryer, Graeme Garden, Tim Brooke-Taylor, Jeremy Hardy and pianist Colin Sell plus Humphrey Lyttelton, in one of his final performances, in an un-missable evening of inspired nonsense.