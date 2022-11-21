Im Tal des Schweigens

Not Available

The lively farmer's daughter Anna Christeiner lives with her mother and her little daughter Elise on a picturesque alpine pasture in East Tyrol. In the village, however, Anna has been hostile for quite some time. The reason: It defies the plans of the municipal council to open up the region for mass tourism. In the charming Johannes Wallner Anna first thinks she has found an ally - until she discovers that he is actually working for the unscrupulous tourist group. Only through the love of Anna does Johannes begin to question the plans of his clients.