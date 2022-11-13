Not Available

I’m Terribly Sorry, a 2018 VR work by the artist, will be screened in the backroom and is the artist’s first piece in this medium. Similarly set in a dystopian urban British landscape of manic tourism, I’m Terribly Sorry reflects the desire for constant documentation and performance of the self. The interactive virtual reality piece, like Native Animals, deals with the divisive campaigns of the UK government leading up the Brexit vote, focusing on how these social realities construct new subjects for the 21st century.