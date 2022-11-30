I’m The Hope of Chinese DOTA

Not Available

Jia Peng, Feiyu and others are DOTA enthusiasts as well as college roommates. Because Jia Peng is a beginner in DOTA, there are many ridiculous stories when playing together. At the same time, because Jia Peng was addicted to DOTA, his girlfriend left him, but also because of DOTA, Jia Peng actually gained the love of the school girl. In their graduation season, the school organized the first campus DOTA competition, and because of their dreams and friendship, they united and carried out arduous training. After a tough game, they were never favored and finally reached the finals. In the finals, when they were in great momentum and the scene had a big advantage, they resolutely quit the game and gave up the game