Im toten Park

A poet explores his world, a small town on the Lower Rhine in the 1970s/80s, with words. His son, a filmmaker, now confronts the written words with contemporary images of that area that look like they come from the past. In this superimposition of ambiguous linguistic images with architectures, monuments, streets and parks a view of the inscribed mentality and history of the former Federal Republic of Germany unfolds. The images are as permeable as Dieter Liewerscheidt's poetry in which philosophical, pop-cultural and personal elements are intermingled.