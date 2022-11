Not Available

Beijing, the present day. Tang Weiwei (Li Bingbing) is a well-educated, high-earning career woman who works as sales director for an image design company. Now 32, she has had only one love affair in her life, which lasted from the age of 18 to 25, and since then she has been very, very single, devoted to her career. Pragmatically deciding it is time to find a husband, her best friend Jin Xiaoling (Xu Jianing) arranges some blind dates, all of which turn out to be useless.