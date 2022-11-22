Image and Games

Not Available

This time the confrontation Teresa Tyszkiewicz with the matter proceeds in a close analysis, although the artist's strategy is still based on the spontaneous expression of subjective experiences and impressions. Tyszkiewicz creates situations in which surrender may conduct on their premises all kinds of "tests" in order to locate their conceptual center and create the archetypal image. Starts at the numerous references and meanings, which includes formal, visual and semantic game. The artist uses the most mundane matter, and its original power of symbolic interaction, to create aesthetically refined images with his characteristic abstract beauty. Among those addressed in the film political themes (presentation of the issue of the weekly "Solidarity"), and the fight that at the end she goes with a heavy, linen sackcloth. The film ends with colored feminist scene serfdom after a failed attempt to revolutionize the fossilized perception of gender and female sexuality.