Mario Masini, collaborator of Alberto Grifi, cameraman for Carmelo Bene and cinematographer of Teza 2008 by the legendary Ethiopian director Haile Gerima, explores the lithograph by the artist Emilio Vedova that gives the film its title. A wide range of movements over the lithograph and editing that alternates accelerated sequences of urban landscapes, daytime and nocturnal interiors, unfold against a background of a cut-up soundtrack from different sources. —Tate Modern