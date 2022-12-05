Image Technology Echoes

Not Available

Virtual reality provides an opportunity to immerse yourself in strange worlds and alternative realities, yet this experience seems at first to transport you to an everyday place: a spaciously arranged museum room full of modern art. An elderly man and a younger woman examine a painting whilst repeatedly conversing dryly about its use of colour and brushstrokes. Only once you step into either protagonist are you whisked away to perhaps the strangest reality in existence: someone else’s interior life. The latter is depicted as two small rooms full of paintings and objects. Stream-of-consciousness texts provide hints as to their real responses to the painting, where these arise and how they interrelate. The same painting can be seen through the windows, but many times bigger and deformed in other ways too. The dimensions game makes the relativism of our observations tactile.