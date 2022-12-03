Not Available

It began with the Battle of Fort Sumter in 1861 and ended four years later with the surrender of General Robert E. Lee and the eradication of slavery in America. Based on the writings of Pulitzer Prize-winning author James McPherson, Images of the Civil War features the acclaimed artwork of Mort Künstler and dramatic re-enactments that bring the infamous war between the States to life. Künstler's work is known for its stunning attention to detail and its historical accuracy. Here, his paintings and illustrations offer a unique view of Civil War scenes that were not captured by the battlefield photographers and artists of the day, while stirring re-enactments portray the chaos and brutality of famous events like Pickett's charge and the Irish brigade's stand at Fredericksburg.