Images, Passions, Histoire

"This is a montage film, made from 8mm films shot in Algeria before its independence, by ordinary people who wanted to keep a memory of the place where they lived. It is a film about Shared, Collective Memories, which give meaning to our common past, and strengthen our present, by a new reading, a new treatment of the archives, which will certainly enlighten the new generations of the two countries. Countries dedicated to a common work for a prosperous future. around the Mediterranean unifier. " -- Ahmed Zir