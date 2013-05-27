2013

Imaginaerum

  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 27th, 2013

Studio

Capelight Pictures

Imaginaerum tells the story of an elderly composer, Tom, who suffers from severe dementia. As he has had the disease for years and has regressed into childhood, he remembers practically nothing from his adult life. His music, friends, all his past including the memory of his daughter are a blur in his fragile mind. All he has left is the imagination of a ten year old boy. As he drifts away into coma, it seems impossible to get back what he has lost. Or is it?

Cast

Quinn LordTom Whitman (age 10)
Francis X. McCarthyTom Whitman (age 70)
Tuomas Lauri Johannes HolopainenTom Whitman (age 47)
Ilkka VilliMr. White / Theodore Whitman
Marco HietalaMarcus
Anette OlzonAnn

