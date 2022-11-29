Imaginary Explosions, episode 2, Chaitén

Not Available

Imaginary Explosions follows an affiliation of transfeminist scientists cooperating with the desires of the mineral earth to simultaneously erupt all volcanoes. Through episodic videos, the scientists interpret volcanic activities across place and time. Their shared objectives are to divest technoscientific instruments of their military and corporate power, and to re-embody them in the service of the mineral earth. The non-fictional research of an archaeology team is woven into the inventive narrative of Episode 2, as signals arrive from a cave at the foot of the Chaitén volcano in Chile.