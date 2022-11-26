Imagine Dragons - Smoke and Mirrors Live in Toronto

Not Available

Smoke + Mirrors Live celebrates Grammy Award winners Imagine Dragons' decibel-busting, spectacular live show. Capturing one incredible night in Toronto, it sees the band rapturously received by a crowd of 15,000 screaming fans. The band's phenomenal performance features their multi-platinum hits including Radioactive, I Bet My Life, Shots, Gold and Demons, as well as fan favorites from their first two records and the never before played live, Thief. The Smoke + Mirrors tour has seen the band play 110 dates in 42 countries on 5 continents. Smoke + Mirrors Live perfectly encapsulates the band's hugely successful transition to arena shows, fusing multi-sensory production with an intimate fan experience to create an atmosphere that can only be described as electric. Directed by Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin, The Killers, Oasis, Beyoncé), this concert film offers a one-of-a-kind experience for fans of their sensational live show.