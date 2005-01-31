2005

Imagine Me & You

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 2005

Studio

BBC Films

During her wedding ceremony, Rachel notices Luce in the audience and feels instantly drawn to her. The two women become close friends, and when Rachel learns that Luce is a lesbian, she realizes that despite her happy marriage to Heck, she is falling for Luce. As she questions her sexual orientation, Rachel must decide between her stable relationship with Heck and her exhilarating new romance with Luce.

Cast

Piper PeraboRachel
Lena HeadeyLuce
Matthew GoodeHeck
Celia ImrieTessa
Darren BoydCooper
Sharon HorganBeth

