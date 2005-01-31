Imagine Me & You

During her wedding ceremony, Rachel notices Luce in the audience and feels instantly drawn to her. The two women become close friends, and when Rachel learns that Luce is a lesbian, she realizes that despite her happy marriage to Heck, she is falling for Luce. As she questions her sexual orientation, Rachel must decide between her stable relationship with Heck and her exhilarating new romance with Luce.
|Piper Perabo
|Rachel
|Lena Headey
|Luce
|Matthew Goode
|Heck
|Celia Imrie
|Tessa
|Darren Boyd
|Cooper
|Sharon Horgan
|Beth
View Full Cast >