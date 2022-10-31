Imagine, the Sky

Not Available

The universe of the blind unveils in a boarding school for sightless children in West Africa, through their intimate lives, and courtroom. Much resurfaces in the penal but didactic court in an interconnected barrage of cases, as the blind try the blind, and expose recent events and the underlying motives. '...You bear too stubborn too strange, to hand over a friend that loves you,' the judge tells a witness. We see the table prefect accosted in court, and at the supper table too, and he's bitter.