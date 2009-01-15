2009

Imago mortis

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 15th, 2009

Studio

Not Available

They say that in 1600s, long before the invention of photography, a scientist named Fumagalli, was obsessed with the idea of reproducing images. He discovered that by killing a victim and removing his eyeballs it was possible to reproduce on paper the last image imprinted on the person's retina. He named such tecnique "Thanatography". Today, the same kind of gruesome ritual and abominable crimes r

Cast

Oona ChaplinArianna
Geraldine ChaplinContessa Orsini
Jun IchikawaAki
Alex AnguloCaligari
Francesco CarneluttiErmete Astolfi
Franco PistoniGirolamo Fumagalli

View Full Cast >

Images