Imago mortis

They say that in 1600s, long before the invention of photography, a scientist named Fumagalli, was obsessed with the idea of reproducing images. He discovered that by killing a victim and removing his eyeballs it was possible to reproduce on paper the last image imprinted on the person's retina. He named such tecnique "Thanatography". Today, the same kind of gruesome ritual and abominable crimes r
|Oona Chaplin
|Arianna
|Geraldine Chaplin
|Contessa Orsini
|Jun Ichikawa
|Aki
|Alex Angulo
|Caligari
|Francesco Carnelutti
|Ermete Astolfi
|Franco Pistoni
|Girolamo Fumagalli
View Full Cast >