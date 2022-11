Not Available

Makiko Hayami (Masami Hisamoto) works hard at a large company and she is single. She has a secret that she can't tell anyone. Her secret is that she is known as a charismatic goddess on a website where underwear are hidden on the street and hints are given about its location. One day, she meets Aoi (Tomomi Itano) who sleeps in the park. Aoi runs the blog “Husband Revenge Site.”