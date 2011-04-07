2011

IMAX: Born to Be Wild

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 7th, 2011

Studio

IMAX

Born to Be Wild observes various orphaned jungle animals and their day-to-day behavioural interactions with the individuals who rescue them and raise them to adulthood. The film unfurls in two separate geographic spheres. Half of it takes place in the rain forests of Borneo, where celebrated primatologist Dr. Birute Galdikas assists baby orangutans; the other half takes place on the arid savannahs of Kenya, where zoologist Dame Daphne Sheldrick works with baby elephant calves.

Cast

Morgan FreemanNarrator
Birute GaldikasHerself
Daphne SheldrickHerself

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images