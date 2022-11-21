IMAX Shaolin Bootcamp 3D

Not Available

Hollywood actor Jason Scott Lee, actor in The Bruce Lee Story and himself an expert developed by Bruce Lee's fighting style "Jeet Kune Do" fulfilled his lifelong dream: In an intensive two-week Kung Fu boot camp, Jason is in the centuries introduced ancient secrets of Shaolin Kung Fu. Bei Shi Yongxin, the highest monk of Chinese Kung Fu Temple, learns Jason how the human body into the ultimate martial arts weapon you transformiert.Erleben highest martial arts, combined with mental abilities, according to the traditional teaching of Zen Buddhism, through which generations of fans around the world were inspired. Using the latest 3D technology combined with high-speed mobile 3D slow motion hand-held cameras for the first time it was possible to capture breathtaking images in Kung Fu and its full dynamic range.