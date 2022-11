Not Available

Two warring groups of criminals meet to exchange hostages, each side unaware that the other harbors a deadly secret in this proof-of-concept short action film starring Zoë Bell. On one end, KYLE wants his brother back. On the other, DAVID wants to free his girlfriend. And ANNA (Zoë Bell), fueled by a history of bad blood, just wants revenge. As the standoff unfolds, everything goes south for everyone.