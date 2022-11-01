Not Available

Hisham is under a lot of stress due to heavy workload and dissapointment with his girlfriend, Azura. Faridah, an illegal immigrant who works as a shop assistant, witnesses a robbery and is wanted by the robbers. She hides in Hisham’s car and is brought back to his village without Hisham’s knowledge. They become close. Azura unexpectedly visits Hisham and feels jealous seeing Hisham and Faridah together. Then, Azura goes missing. Hisham panics and starts to search for her. He receives a note demanding an exchange for Faridah with Azura.