Imitation of Life

Lora Meredith (Lana Turner), a white single mother who dreams of being on Broadway, has a chance encounter with Annie Johnson (Juanita Moore), a black widow. Annie becomes the caretaker of Lora's daughter, Suzie (Sandra Dee), while Lora pursues her stage career. Both women deal with the difficulties of motherhood: Lora's thirst for fame threatens her relationship with Suzie, while Annie's light-skinned daughter, Sarah Jane (Susan Kohner), struggles with her African-American identity.
|Lana Turner
|Lora Meredith
|Juanita Moore
|Annie Johnson
|John Gavin
|Steve Archer
|Sandra Dee
|Susie
|Susan Kohner
|Sarah Jane, age 18
|Robert Alda
|Allen Loomis
View Full Cast >