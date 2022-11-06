Immaan Dharam

Not Available

Ahmed and Mohan Kumar Saxena are petty thieves, and con-men. They career is spent as false witnesses near the Bombay courts, where they get paid a set sum of rupees for false depositions. This changes when they meet and are influenced by Kabir Das, and decide to go straight. They find that it's virtually impossible to earn a living as honest citizens. Then Kabir Das is arrested and imprisoned by a murder he claims he did not commit, and the duo promise to help him, and find out who the real killer is, but they themselves end up getting in trouble.