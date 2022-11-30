Not Available

The video Immagine is the story of Eve and the forbidden fruit. The first of many stories of the Old Testament in which food is involved. A religion story wich takes cultures and immemorial traditions texts and evokes two wonderful trees whose fruits are able to give knowledge and immortality. Cautionary tale, common to all religions, which sets scenes constant and unfailing links between religion and food, between food and prohibits, between prohibited and transgression, between transgression and punishment. The use of secrecy, mystery, dogma, and the divine law by religions. A human construction of a system of obstruction against the legitimate hunger for knowledge and freedom.