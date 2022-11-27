Not Available

Immediate Contacts of the IV Grail

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The film tells the story of two extraterrestrial beings (played by Toninho and Guedes) who regularly visit Earth, coming from a distant galaxy. Extraterrestrials pay a visit to the planet, see that the situation is not very good and decide to fix humanity , which reacts through five battles: 1st) The university; 2nd) The black wedding; 3rd) In the city; 4th) Rural battle against bovine resignation; 5th) In the temple of madness. Extraterrestrials, who pass through all these places promoting the Alternative Society, they are able to fulfill their mission of making the Earth a better planet to live on and, thus, return to the galaxy from which they came.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images