Immediate Contacts of the IV Grail

The film tells the story of two extraterrestrial beings (played by Toninho and Guedes) who regularly visit Earth, coming from a distant galaxy. Extraterrestrials pay a visit to the planet, see that the situation is not very good and decide to fix humanity , which reacts through five battles: 1st) The university; 2nd) The black wedding; 3rd) In the city; 4th) Rural battle against bovine resignation; 5th) In the temple of madness. Extraterrestrials, who pass through all these places promoting the Alternative Society, they are able to fulfill their mission of making the Earth a better planet to live on and, thus, return to the galaxy from which they came.