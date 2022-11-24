Not Available

Immer Zoff mit Donald

    This "duckumentary," done in the style of "60 Minutes," traces the life of Donald Duck. As Donald's fame grows, so does his ego. While hosting a variety show one night, Donald snaps and fires a gun at the audience for misbehaving. This leads to a series of problems that eventually cause Donald to seek psychiatric help from Ludwig Von Drake, who uses an insult machine as part of Donald's therapy. Then, after a long night of bizarre dreams, Donald learns the error of his ways and vows to reform.

