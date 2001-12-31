2001

Scott Gaffney has embarked on an effort to capture skiing’s soul, spirit and rewards in an unprecendented manner with just five of the sport’s premiere athletes. Unlike Gaffney’s previous releases, Immersion will not be comprised of skits, non-spontaneous humor, narration, individual segments, sit-down on-camera interviews, or anything contrived. Instead, the film will exist as a refreshing contrast to the current trend of hard-hitting ski films, a soulful documentation of realism, passion and personalities. For those who appreciate the beauty of stylistic turns and incredible winter light as well as the most progressive moves, billy-goat lines, cliff hucks and big mountain descents, Immersion will satiate the need and get viewers closer to the real action than ever before. Immersed in the snow, immersed in the dedication, immersed in a way of life.