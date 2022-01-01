Not Available

On September 11, 2001, an enemy whose evil knows no bounds unleashed its depraved brand of terror upon an unsuspecting world. 'Imminent Attack' is the story of a desperate race against time to avert yet another such tragedy. The key to success rests upon the reluctant shoulders of Léon, a young man currently imprisoned for armed bank robbery. His mission: Go under cover and infiltrate the terrorist network, discover the detail of their plot and expose the cold-blooded mastermind behind it. If Léon prevails, his wins his freedom. If he fails, thousands of innocent people will lose their lives.