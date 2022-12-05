Immini Nalloraal

Not Available

Sneha (Navya Nair) is a popular actress. Jeevan is a junior artist (Jayasurya) who is attracted to her. One day while shooting, Jeevan kidnaps Sneha and takes her to an unknown location. Sneha's family and her colleagues try to negotiate with Jeevan to get Sneha back, but Jeevan does not want to give Sneha back. After a few days of keeping her as a hostage, Jeevan decides to give her back and surrender. He confesses that he took Sneha as a hostage because he saw her suicide note in her diary. Sneha understands the true love he has for her and saves him from the charges that were awaiting him. Finally the two unites.