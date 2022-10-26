1976

Immoral Tales

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 8th, 1976

Studio

Argos Films

Four erotic tales from in various historical eras. The first, 'The Tide', is set in the present day, and concerns a student and his young female cousin stranded on the beach by the tide, secluded from prying eyes. 'Therese Philosophe' is set in the nineteenth century, and concerns a girl being locked in her bedroom, where she contemplates the erotic potential of the objects contained within it. 'Erzsebet Bathory' is a portrait of the sixteenth-century countess who allegedly bathed in the blood of virgins, while 'Lucrezia Borgia' concerns an incestuous fifteenth-century orgy involving Lucrezia, her brother, and her father the Pope.

Cast

Fabrice LuchiniAndré
Charlotte AlexandraThérèse
Paloma PicassoElisabeth Bathory
Pascale ChristopheIstvan
Florence BellamyLucrezia Borgia
Jacopo BeriniziPope Alexander VI

Images