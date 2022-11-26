Immortal Combat the Code

Not Available

IN OUR future, one simple breath could mean life or death. As we search for a solution, pollution engulfs our world. If we don't find an answer fast, all living things shall perish. We are the Five Elements, we strive to protect humanity... Years ago, many warriors came to us seeking change, joined our way of life. Right after, A Code was discovered that could save the world and was injected into one of us. We even lost one of our clan's mate. Now we must fight for our lives to bring the code - to the world...or die trying. With the MediCan Research Corporation and The FOUR 11 gang on our tails....We must protect the code....AT ALL COSTS.