Immortal Symbols

Also known as Four Chaplains. This is a NSB (Nationaal-Socialistische Beweging) film by Hamer - "Volksche Werkgemeenschap" (Folkish Study Group) with the Department of Public Information and Arts in 1941. It's about the origin of various Germanic characters and their people-oriented origin. They want to show that the Rune signs have Germanic and archaeological origins. Images of farming families and their utensils. The following topics are discussed: Ancestral heritage - Solar wheel, Sun cross, Swastika, Odal Rune, Bird pairs and Tree of life.