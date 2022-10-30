Not Available

An enchanting fusion of choreography and cinema, IMMORTELLE is a broken-love story that creatively envisions the trials of separation. Having just split, the protagonists try to go about their daily lives, but lingering feelings materialize into the outside world. Their bare and unwelcoming interiors, echoing the emptiness within, are invaded by cadaveric doubles of the former lovers. These figments of the characters' minds struggle as if in a battle for life and death, the relationship’s dying breath. A deeply emotional experience, this is a film about feelings so strong that, in their quest for closure, they overpower reality.