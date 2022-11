Not Available

Young army officer gets involved with two sisters; one of them's a chronic invalid and her family has protected and sheltered her from all possible harm with such smothering care that she's a spoiled, petulant bag of temper tantrums. She forms a big ol' crush on the dashing lieutenant, and everyone involved goes completely nuts and makes an infinite number of bad decisions in the wake of her pouting and her crying jags and her passive-aggressive crap.