Bash at the Brewery was the first Bash at the Brewery professional wrestling Impact Plus event produced by Impact Wrestling in conjunction with River City Wrestling to be aired exclusively on Impact Plus.It took place on July 5, 2019 at the Freetail Brewing Company in San Antonio, Texas. In the main event, Rob Van Dam clashes with Sami Callihan for the first time ever in an Extreme Rules showdown only two nights from Slammiversary!