Bound for Glory (2017) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by Impact Wrestling. It took place on November 5, 2017 at the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario. It was the thirteenth event under the Bound for Glory chronology, the second and last Impact pay-per-view event of 2017. The show was headlined by Eli Drake vs Johnny Impact for the Impact Global Championship