Impact Wrestling Sacrifice 2020

After the conclusion of the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event, Impact Wrestling announced that it was forming a partnership with Ohio Valley Wrestling to revive their former pay-per-view event Sacrifice as a monthly special for Impact Plus, with the event taking place on February 22, 2020 at the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky.[1] Sacrifice was previously held as a pay-per-view event by the promotion then known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) from 2005 and 2014 and then it was discontinued in favor of the monthly pre-taped One Night Only events.[2] TNA once held Sacrifice as a special episode of Impact Wrestling in 2016.[3]