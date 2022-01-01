Impact Wrestling Turning Point 2020

Not Available

Turning Point (2020) will be the upcoming fourteenth Turning Point professional wrestling event produced by Impact Wrestling. The event will be streamed live on Impact Plus. It took place on November 14, 2020 at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. It's time for Rich Swan to defend his title against Sami Callihan. Deonna Purrazzo and Su Yung will make a rematch at Turning Point. This time it will be contested under No Disqualification rules. Will The North continue to assert their dominance over the tag team division or will The Good Brothers crack open a beerski after becoming IMPACT Tag Team Champions for the very first time?