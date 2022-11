Not Available

Osmose Productions has just released the new DVD from Finnish extreme metallers IMPALED NAZARENE. Entitled "1990-2012", the two-disc set contains professionally filmed video footage of two separate concerts filmed nearly two years apart. Disc I: 20th Anniversary concert at Henry's Pub, Kuopio, Finland 20.11.2010 Disc II: Live at Steelfest, Hyvinkää, Finland 18.5.2012 (This version plays on US DVD players)